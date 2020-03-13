Up next
Earlier this month, it was reported that the OnePlus 8 series might be launched mid-April. Well, it appears that there might some credibility to it, thanks to a fresh leak.

Reliable tipster Max J. tweeted a render which suggests April 15 as the launch date of the OnePlus 8 series phones. The April 15 launch date falls in line with a ton of other leaks that cite an early debut for OnePlus’ upcoming line-up of phones.

The portfolio will reportedly include a OnePlus 8 Lite this time around, alongside the vanilla OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 series will be all 5G devices and is said to bring features such as a 120Hz display and wireless charging support.

Source: Twitter / @MaxJmb

