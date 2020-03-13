Author
Tags

Earlier this month, it was reported that the OnePlus 8 series might be launched mid-April. Well, it appears that there might some credibility to it, thanks to a fresh leak.

Reliable tipster Max J. tweeted a render which suggests April 15 as the launch date of the OnePlus 8 series phones. The April 15 launch date falls in line with a ton of other leaks that cite an early debut for OnePlus’ upcoming line-up of phones.

The portfolio will reportedly include a OnePlus 8 Lite this time around, alongside the vanilla OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 series will be all 5G devices and is said to bring features such as a 120Hz display and wireless charging support.

Source: Twitter / @MaxJmb

You May Also Like
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro leaked specs tip Snapdragon 720G SoC, 5,020mAh battery and more

The phone will feature a quad rear camera setup.

Faster, smaller, simpler Facebook Messenger coming to the iPhone

Facebook announced a that a faster, smaller, simpler version of its Messenger app will be coming to the iPhone in the coming weeks.
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is starting to get new dark mode on Android phones

A new software update for Whatsapp on Android devices is starting to give users a new dark mode for this messaging app