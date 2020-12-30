Motorola is rumored to be working on its next flagship device, the successor to the Motorola Edge+. It was tipped that the device is codenamed ‘Nio” but later it was revealed that Nio is actually a Moto G series device with the previous-gen flagship chipset. Now, renders of a mysterious Motorola phone have been making rounds on Weibo. While these look like something Motorola might be working on, these are likely fan-made renders. Hence, we suggest you take this information with a grain of salt.

This could be the Motorola Edge+ successor

The leaked images suggest that the upcoming Motorola Edge device could have its edges curved on all four sides of the display. There is a small punch-hole cutout in the top-middle of the display to house the selfie shooter. It seems like the smartphone will have a remarkably high screen-to-body ratio. Plus, the screen is tipped to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Therefore, we expect to be a premium device from the company. It might as well be their next flagship device.

The same Weibo source also revealed the schematics of the phone’s rear. It suggests the presence of a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular module at the middle of the top half of the back. Three of these cameras are arranged linearly in vertical, while the fourth camera lies next to the middle lens. At the bottom, we can see the USB Type-C port, speaker, and a SIM card tray.

The mysterious phone appears to be very sleek in design. It could be the Motorola Edge+ successor, which is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. But there is no other information that we know at the moment. Hence, we advise the readers to wait for more leaks to confirm if this is even real.

Via: Gizmochina