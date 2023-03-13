Apple continues to dominate the smartphone industry, with a few models of its iPhone 14 series having already secured a spot in the highly coveted Global Top 10 Smartphones list. However, it's worth noting that the iPhone 13, which boasts similar specs and features to its newer counterpart, remains available in the market. While we have already seen a comparison of the iPhone 14 vs. the iPhone 13, in this article, we will see if the situation has changed in the past six months and if the iPhone 13 is still worth buying in 2023.

You should buy the iPhone 13 today if…

You want to save money

One of the main reasons why buying an iPhone 13 today makes sense is its relatively low price point. Compared to the iPhone 14, the iPhone 13 is more affordable as it comes with a starting price of $699 for the 128GB model, while the same storage model of the iPhone 14 costs $799. This makes the iPhone 13 a more accessible option for those who want to upgrade their phone without breaking the bank.

You can purchase the device for a lower price tag of $699 directly from Apple, or you can take advantage of the promotional offers that are available at Best Buy or carriers (you can find the best deals using the links given below). Additionally, the money saved can be utilized towards purchasing accessories for your new iPhone, such as the USB-C power adapter (which is not included in the box), a pair of AirPods, cases, or a MagSafe wireless charger.

All in all, if you want to save money and go for a device that will last for years to come, the iPhone 13 is a perfect choice, and it could save you hundreds of dollars in the long run.

You want great hardware & software

In addition to being affordable, one of the key advantages that the iPhone 13 offers over the iPhone 14 is that it features the same (more-or-less) hardware as the iPhone 14. While the iPhone 14 does offer some slight hardware improvements, such as ever-so-slightly better processor and camera performance, these differences are often negligible for most users and do not justify the higher price tag. Apple also releases updates for both smartphones at the same time, so you're covered there as well. Therefore, if you're looking for a reliable and cost-effective smartphone with top-of-the-line hardware, the iPhone 13 is a choice that won't disappoint.

You don't want to deal with eSIM

If you prefer using physical SIM cards, then the iPhone 13 may be a better choice for you. Although both the iPhone 13 and 14 series support eSIMs, many people have expressed concern that eSIMs do not deliver the same level of reliability and convenience as physical SIM cards — even months after the iPhone 14 series launch.

With the iPhone 13, however, you don't have to worry about these issues as it comes with a physical SIM card slot in addition to eSIM support. This means that you can easily switch between carriers or use international SIM cards when you travel without any hassle. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, only supports eSIM in the US.

Apple iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 is the default smartphone from Apple for 2021. If you're looking for an experience that remains fast and fluid over years to come and not lacking on any hardware front, this is the device to get. See at Best Buy See at Verizon See at AT&T See at T-Mobile

You should buy the iPhone 14 today if…

You want (slightly) better hardware and future-proof yourself

While on paper, both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 feature similar hardware, there is a slight difference between the two. The A15 Bionic chip on the iPhone 14 features an additional GPU core and 2GB more RAM (6GB in total) compared to the iPhone 13. Although this may not make a significant difference in day-to-day usage, it can enhance the phone's overall performance in the long run, especially for heavy users or those who use their phone for gaming and other graphics-intensive tasks.

Furthermore, the extra GPU core and RAM can also help with future-proofing the device, ensuring that it can handle any new features added to future versions of iOS. So, if you want to future-proof yourself and want a device that lasts at least a couple of years, the iPhone 14 is a better purchase compared to the iPhone 13.

You want better camera performance & features

Although the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 share the same dual-12MP camera module, the newer model boasts slight enhancements that elevate its performance. The primary camera of the iPhone 14 is equipped with a wider aperture of f/1.5 (compared to f/1.6 on the iPhone 13), allowing it to capture more light and produce superior images. Moreover, thanks to the extra processing power, the iPhone 14 features Cinematic mode, allowing you to record stabilized videos without the use of a gimbal. The iPhone 13 lacks this feature.

Additionally, the iPhone 14 features a Photonic Engine, which improves the mid to low-light performance of the camera. Here's a video by YouTuber ZY Cheng that shows how the Photonic Engine makes a difference on the iPhone 14:

The front-facing camera on the iPhone 14 is also better than the one on the iPhone 13. The front-facing camera on the iPhone 14 has an f/1.9 aperture for better low-light performance as well as auto-focus. The iPhone 13's selfie camera lacks auto-focus and features a higher f/2.2 aperture.

You want more emergency features

The iPhone 14 introduces two advanced safety features that were not available in its predecessor. Crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite have now been added to the iPhone 14 with software updates and are currently operational in many countries worldwide. In the event of a car accident, the iPhone 14 will automatically contact emergency services, ensuring prompt assistance. Additionally, if you find yourself in a remote location with no cell signal, the iPhone 14 allows you to reach out to emergency services via satellite communication. So, if you're an avid hiker or are planning trips to remote locations, the iPhone 14 might be a better companion.