OnePlus TV

OnePlus entered the smart TV arena last year with the launch of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro. However, these TVs are only selling in India. The devices are hardly a year old and it looks like the company is set to launch their successor.

Peeps at 9To5Google spotted a new OnePlus TV and Remote on Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group).

The only information that was revealed is that TV with model number ‘55UA0A00’ could be powered by an updated processor and will feature a 55-inch panel. Moreover, the TV will come with an updated remote as well.

For reference, the current TVs are powered by the MediaTek MT5670 chipset.

There is no info on when OnePlus will release the updated device.

Via: 9To5Google

You May Also Like
Realme TV, prakhar khanna
Realme TV screen size confirmed by leaked packaging image, launch imminent
Realme will be launching eight new products on May 25 in China and the TV could be one of them.
Zoom was experiencing issues, as Google Meet is getting more users
Conferencing app Zoom was having some issues this morning, and it may have helped Google Meet get more users as a safer and more reliable alternative
Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4a Tests: More Powerful than we thought? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new battery and performance test of the Google Pixel 4a, the display in the Galaxy Note 20 and more