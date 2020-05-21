OnePlus entered the smart TV arena last year with the launch of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro. However, these TVs are only selling in India. The devices are hardly a year old and it looks like the company is set to launch their successor.

Peeps at 9To5Google spotted a new OnePlus TV and Remote on Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group).

The only information that was revealed is that TV with model number ‘55UA0A00’ could be powered by an updated processor and will feature a 55-inch panel. Moreover, the TV will come with an updated remote as well.

For reference, the current TVs are powered by the MediaTek MT5670 chipset.

There is no info on when OnePlus will release the updated device.

Via: 9To5Google