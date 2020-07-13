Earlier today, OPPO announced that it will debut its 125W fast charging technology two days from now, while its Realme spin-off has also begun teasing its own 120W charging tech. Now, VIVO’s iQoo sub-brand has demoed its own 120W FlashCharge technology in China, and the numbers we saw during the presentation have got us excited.

The company is using a dual-battery design to implement the technology that relies on a proprietary power brick to provide a voltage of 20V backed by 6A current. It passes through a charge pump and then delivers 60W (5V/12A) power to each half of the battery packed inside a smartphone.

iQoo says the 120W FlashCharge fast charging technology can juice up a 4,000mAh battery from 0-to 50% mark in just 15 minutes. The charging speed flattens a bit afterward, taking a total of 15 minutes to fully charge the battery, which is still pretty darn amazing and faster than anything we’ve come across so far.