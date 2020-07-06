iQOO Z1
iQOO Z1

iQOO Z1x rumors and leaks have been making rounds on the internet lately. Now, the company has finally announced its launch date. The iQOO Z1x will be launched in China on July 9. The official teaser teaser says it will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset.

It will have support for 5G connectivity. It also confirms that the phone will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the screen size is not yet known. Further, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. The company has also revealed that the phone will have a PC-grade cooling feature.

The iQOO Z1x was recently spotted on TENAA, and according to the listing, it will feature a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2408 pixels Full HD+ resolution. It is expected to come equipped with a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it is said to feature 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage that could be priced at 1,398 Yuan.

You May Also Like
MediaTek Helio G35
MediaTek announces Helio G35 and Helio G25 entry-level SoCs with HyperEngine game technology
Redmi and Realme have already announced their offerings powered by the two new chipsets.
OnePlus Z
OnePlus is “ready for something new”: OnePlus Z launch imminent?
“Nord by OnePlus” trademark has already been filed by OnePlus in March 2020.
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus’ upcoming budget phone will officially debut as OnePlus Nord
And it will cost less than $500!