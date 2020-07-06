iQOO Z1x rumors and leaks have been making rounds on the internet lately. Now, the company has finally announced its launch date. The iQOO Z1x will be launched in China on July 9. The official teaser teaser says it will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset.

It will have support for 5G connectivity. It also confirms that the phone will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the screen size is not yet known. Further, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. The company has also revealed that the phone will have a PC-grade cooling feature.

The iQOO Z1x was recently spotted on TENAA, and according to the listing, it will feature a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2408 pixels Full HD+ resolution. It is expected to come equipped with a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it is said to feature 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage that could be priced at 1,398 Yuan.