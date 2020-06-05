iQOO recently announced an all-new series with the launch of iQOO Z1 last month. Now, it looks like the company will soon expand the lineup with the launch of iQOO Z1x. The smartphone is said to arrive as one of the cheapest 5G-ready smartphones.

As per a trustworthy Chinese tipster, the iQOO Z1x will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will be the company’s first mid-range offering. Further, it is claimed to be offered at an affordable price.

The iQOO Z1 is fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. It features a 6.57-inch FHD+ 20:9 LCD screen with a 90.4% screen-to-body ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. You can switch between 144Hz, 120Hz, and 90Hz. We expect the iQOO Z1x to sport a high refresh rate display as well.

