iQOO Z1
iQOO Z1

iQOO recently announced an all-new series with the launch of iQOO Z1 last month. Now, it looks like the company will soon expand the lineup with the launch of iQOO Z1x. The smartphone is said to arrive as one of the cheapest 5G-ready smartphones.

As per a trustworthy Chinese tipster, the iQOO Z1x will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will be the company’s first mid-range offering. Further, it is claimed to be offered at an affordable price.

The iQOO Z1 is fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. It features a 6.57-inch FHD+ 20:9 LCD screen with a 90.4% screen-to-body ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. You can switch between 144Hz, 120Hz, and 90Hz. We expect the iQOO Z1x to sport a high refresh rate display as well.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
Xiaomi patent shows a clamshell foldable phone with a twist-and-rotate camera module
Xiaomi’s concept has four cameras on one side and a lone snapper on the opposide face of the module, but it can be rotated all the way up to 180-degrees.
Realme launch event May 25
How to watch the Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo launch event?
Realme will stream it via social media, including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
iPhone se
Apple, made in India? The country paves way to increase domestic production
Apple is said to benefit from the new PLI conditions as its contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn could soon be shifting a significant portion of iPhone production to India.