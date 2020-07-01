iQOO Z1
The iQOO Z1x is rumored to launch in the coming weeks. However, that is stopping it from buzzing the rumor mill. The device has now been spotted on TENAA telecom authority of China. It reveals the device’s specifications and images.

The leaked images show a punch-hole display and a rectangle-shaped rear camera housing that includes three cameras and an LED flash. According to the listing, iQOO Z1x will feature a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2408 pixels Full HD+ resolution. It is tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate.

iQOO Z1x

It could sport a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, the device is mentioned to pack a 4,880mAh battery. It was previously rumored to come with a 5,000mAh battery. The iQOO Z1x is said to feature 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage that could be priced at 1,398 Yuan.

Source: TENAA

