iQOO Z1x has been in the rumor mill for a while now. The device has been spotted on various certification sites and the specifications have appeared online as well. It was tipped to be launched in early July. Now, the company has confirmed the launch date of iQOO Z1x via its Weibo account.

The iQOO Z1x will be launched in China on July 9. To recall, it was earlier spotted on TENAA. According to the listing, iQOO Z1x will feature a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2408 pixels Full HD+ resolution. It is tipped to sport a 120Hz refresh rate. The images show a punch-hole display and a rectangle-shaped rear camera housing that includes three cameras and an LED flash.

It could sport a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 2MP + 2MP and a 16MP selfie shooter. It is rumored to come with a 5,000mAh battery. The iQOO Z1x is said to feature 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage that could be priced at 1,398 Yuan.