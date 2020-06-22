Recently, iQOO announced an all-new series with the launch of iQOO Z1. It looks like the company will soon expand the lineup with the launch of iQOO Z1x. The smartphone is rumored to arrive as one of the cheapest 5G-ready smartphones. Now, a new specification of the device has leaked online.

The latest development comes from Weibo. The iQOO Z1x is tipped to feature a high refresh rate panel of 120Hz. As per previous rumors, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will be the company’s first mid-range offering. Further, it is claimed to be offered at an affordable price.

As for the iQOO Z1, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. and features a 6.57-inch FHD+ 20:9 LCD screen with a 90.4% screen-to-body ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. It allows users to switch between 144Hz, 120Hz, and 90Hz.

Via: Gizmochina