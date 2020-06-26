iQOO seems to be all set to expand its Z-lineup. Information regarding the iQOO Z1x has leaked online various times and now, its launch date is tipped. The smartphone, which is rumored to arrive as one of the cheapest 5G-ready smartphones could be launched next week. It is said to go official on July 2.

The latest development comes from Weibo. A leakster has claimed that iQOO’s next smartphone will be launched on July 2. Further, another leakster has assumed that the iQOO Z1x with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage could be priced at 1,398 Yuan. It is likely to be made available in an 8GB variant as well.

The iQOO Z1x is tipped to feature a high refresh rate panel of 120Hz. As per previous rumors, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will be the company’s first mid-range offering. Further, the device is claimed to be offered at an affordable price.