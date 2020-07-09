iQOO Z1x 5G

After several rumors and teasers, iQOO has officially launched its Z1x 5G smartphone. It is the company’s first mid-range device. It features a 6.57-inch FHD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 90.4% screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen sports a punch-hole notch that houses the16MP selfie shooter.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile platform with support for 85mm long liquid cooling tube, 10000mm² graphite sheet, combined with the intelligent Cooling Turbo technology to reduce the temperature up to 10℃.

iQOO Z1x 5G specifications

Display6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD
20:9 aspect ratio with HDR10+
96% NTSC Colour Gamut
120Hz refresh rate
SoCSnapdragon 765G
RAM6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
Storage64GB / 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1
CamerasRear: 48MP (f/1.9) with EIS
2MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth
Front: 16MP (f/2.0)
Battery5,000mAh with 33W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with iQOO UI 1.0
MoreSide-mounted fingerprint sensor
3.5mm audio jack
Dual SIM (nano + nano)

iQOO Z1x 5G price:

6GB RAM + 64GB storage: 1598 yuan (~ $228 / Rs 17,120)
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: 1798 yuan (~ $257 / Rs 19,265)
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: 1998 yuan (~ $285 / Rs 21,405)
8GB RAM + 256GB storage:  2298 yuan (~ $328 / Rs 24,615)

Source: Weibo

