MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity 100+ SoC that comes with a few upgraded features over the Dimensity 1000 chipset. It also confirmed that iQOO Z1 will be the first smartphone to be powered by the latest silicon.

Now, iQOO has confirmed the launch of its upcoming phone. The iQOO Z1 will be launched on May 19.

The launch poster showcases its front design. It will come with a punch-hole display with the selfie camera residing at the top left corner of the smartphone.

Further, as per the poster, the Z1 will feature a 144Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to ship with a 44W fast charger.

Via: GizmoChina