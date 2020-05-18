iQOO Z1

iQOO is all set to unveil the iQOO Z1 on May 19. Ahead of the launch, the phone has been spotted listed on Geekbench. The benchmark result also shows the iQOO Z1 (vivo V1986A) has 8GB of RAM and runs Android 10.

It scored 784 points in the single-core test and 3085 points in the multi-core test. The device will feature a 144Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole display.

It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The iQOO Z1 is expected to be priced at ¥2498 (~$352) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB version.

Source: Geekbench

You May Also Like

POCO M2 Pro is coming to India soon, Xiaomi website hints

The phone has been spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website.
Vivo X50 5G teaser

Vivo X50 5G to be launched on June 1

The company is likely to tease more of its features leading up to the launch.

Pocketnow Daily: Here’s Everything that’s DELAYED in Apple’s 2020 Roadmap… (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the delay in future Apple products with mini-LED technology, the launch of the LG Velvet and more