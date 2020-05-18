iQOO Z1

iQOO is all set to unveil the iQOO Z1 on May 19. Ahead of the launch, the phone has been spotted listed on Geekbench. The benchmark result also shows the iQOO Z1 (vivo V1986A) has 8GB of RAM and runs Android 10.

It scored 784 points in the single-core test and 3085 points in the multi-core test. The device will feature a 144Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole display.

It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The iQOO Z1 is expected to be priced at ¥2498 (~$352) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB version.

Source: Geekbench

