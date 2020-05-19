iQOO has launched the world’s first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. It features a 6.57-inch FHD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 90.4% screen-to-body ratio, and 144Hz refresh rate. You can switch between 144Hz, 120Hz and 90Hz.
It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers with ultra-linear large-amplitude speaker unit at the bottom.
iQOO Z1 specifications
|Display
|6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD
144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio
|SoC
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000+
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB/256GB UFS 2.1
|Cameras
|Rear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro)
Front: 16MP
|Battery
|4,500mAh with 44W fast charging
|OS
|Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0
The iQOO Z1 5G comes in Sky Blue, Blue Black, and Silver colors. It is priced at 2198 yuan (~ US$ 309 / Rs 23,400) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, 2498 yuan (~ US$ 351 / Rs 26,600) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant costs 2798 yuan (~ US$ 393 / Rs 29,820).
The phone will be made available for order today and will go on sale in China from June 1st.
Source: Weibo