iQOO has launched the world’s first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. It features a 6.57-inch FHD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 90.4% screen-to-body ratio, and 144Hz refresh rate. You can switch between 144Hz, 120Hz and 90Hz.

It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers with ultra-linear large-amplitude speaker unit at the bottom.

iQOO Z1 specifications

Display 6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD

144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 Cameras Rear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro)

Front: 16MP Battery 4,500mAh with 44W fast charging OS Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0

The iQOO Z1 5G comes in Sky Blue, Blue Black, and Silver colors. It is priced at 2198 yuan (~ US$ 309 / Rs 23,400) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, 2498 yuan (~ US$ 351 / Rs 26,600) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant costs 2798 yuan (~ US$ 393 / Rs 29,820).

The phone will be made available for order today and will go on sale in China from June 1st.

Source: Weibo