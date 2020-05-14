Ahead of the May 19 launch, the company is revealing iQOO Z1 features one by one. The latest teasers reveal its battery capacity and chipset.

The iQOO Z1 will be powered by the latest MediaTek silicon, the Dimensity 1000+. Further, it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. Additionally, the handset is seen sporting a headphone jack at the bottom in one of the teasers.





Earlier renders have revealed a quad rear camera setup housed in a vertical module at the top left corner. The right edge of the device has a volume rocker and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Moreover, as per a leaked poster, the phone will cost CNY2,498 (~ $350 / €325) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

It is also confirmed to feature a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Source: Weibo