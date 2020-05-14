iQOO Z1

Ahead of the May 19 launch, the company is revealing iQOO Z1 features one by one. The latest teasers reveal its battery capacity and chipset.

The iQOO Z1 will be powered by the latest MediaTek silicon, the Dimensity 1000+. Further, it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. Additionally, the handset is seen sporting a headphone jack at the bottom in one of the teasers.

Earlier renders have revealed a quad rear camera setup housed in a vertical module at the top left corner. The right edge of the device has a volume rocker and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Moreover, as per a leaked poster, the phone will cost CNY2,498 (~ $350 / €325) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

It is also confirmed to feature a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will get better display, but no Ultra variant

It seems that we won’t get a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but we may get better displays according to the latest leaked specs

We kick off May with some great deals on Samsung and Apple products

Today’s deals include the Samsung Galaxy S10+, Note 10+, the Apple Mac mini and more interesting devices from Amazon and B&H
Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna

The Google Pixel 4a is already being used by top Google executives

We could’ve already received confirmation of one of the new hardware features of the Google Pixel 4a, directly from one of Google’s executives