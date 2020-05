Today, iQOO confirmed the launch of iQOO Z1, the first smartphone that will be powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

Now, live images of the smartphone have leaked online. The iQOO Z1 is confirmed to sport a 144Hz refresh rate panel.

As per one of the leaked images, it will also come with 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz modes alongside the high refresh rate of 144Hz.

Further, the smartphone will feature a punch-hole notch at the top right corner of the display.

Source: Weibo