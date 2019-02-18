iQOO phone shown, doesn’t fold, has Snapdragon 855

Premium performance is what vivo’s newest subsidiary is promising. That’s what people have seen so far in a live webcast.

iQOO, which is sponsoring Chinese online coverage of the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, is showing off a device with a triple rear camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. Hit the source link below this story.

A separate Weibo post from the company also suggests that the phone will see 6th-generation in-display fingerprint sensing technology come into play.

It looks like this will be somewhat of a slow burn until we finally get all the information about the new iQOO phone. You know, the one that wasn’t the “leaked” foldable.