Vivo’s iQOO brand ans announced a new iQOO Neo 3 5G smartphone. The device features a 90.4% screen-to-body ratio and 144Hz refresh rate with the ability to switch between 120Hz as well as 90Hz. Here are all the specs.

iQOO Neo 3 specifications

6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, 96% NTSC color gamut

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

48MP primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

3.5mm audio jack, AK4377A Hi-Fi chip, Stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification

Dimensions: 163.71 x 75.55 x 8.93mm; Weight:198.1g

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C

4500mAh (Typical) battery with 44W Super FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging

The iQOO Neo 3 price starts at 2698 yuan (~ US$ 381 / Rs 29,011) for the 6GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 128GB models cost 2998 yuan (~ US$ 423 / Rs 32,230) and 3298 yuan (~ US$ 465 / Rs 35,450) respectively. The highest end 8GB + 256GB is priced at 3398 yuan (~ US$ 480 / Rs 36,545). It will be made available in Sky Blue and Blue Black color options. The device will go on sale in China from April 29.

Source: Weibo