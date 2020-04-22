The iQOO Neo 3 will be launched tomorrow, on April 23. The phone is teased to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Further, it will feature a 144Hz display and UFS 3.1 storage. Today, the company confirmed the fast charging capabilities of its upcoming phone.

As can be seen from the poster above, the iQOO Neo 3 will pack a 4,500mAh battery. It is listed to reach 50 percent capacity in just 20 minutes. Moreover, the phone can be fully charged in 58 minutes, courtesy of 44W fast charging technology.

To recall, the iQOO 3 sports 55W fast charging that can charge the phone to 50 percent capacity in 15 minutes.

iQOO also revealed an official render of the upcoming phone. It showcases a rectangle-shaped camera module at the top-left corner that houses a LED flash and a triple camera setup. It is said to sport a 48MP primary lens.

As per past reports, its base model is tipped to sport 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Via: Gizmochina