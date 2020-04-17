The iQOO Neo 3 is all set to go official on April 23. It is already up for reservations in China. The device will feature a 144Hz display and UFS 3.1 storage. Today, iQOO President Feng Yufei shared a new poster. It reveals the rear panel of the device.

The render showcases a rectangle-shaped camera module at the top-left corner that houses a LED flash and a triple camera setup. It is said to sport a 48MP primary lens. On the right edge lies a volume rocker, which is followed by a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

The iQOO Neo 3 is seen to feature a gradient finish of black and purple colors. The device is rumored to be made available in an orange color variant as well.

Earlier rumors have claimed that it may pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. As per past reports, its base model is tipped to sport 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

