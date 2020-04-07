Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO recently announced the iQOO 3 in India, after which the company teased the launch of iQOO Neo 3.

The latest rumors claim that the upcoming iQOO phone will provide users with three refresh rate choices of 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. Further, it is said to feature an IPS LCD panel.





Another leaked screenshot reveals that iQOO Neo 3 will come equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Further, it will run Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.

The phone is tipped to sport a 48MP primary rear camera. The company is yet to announce its launch date.

Source: Weibo