The iQOO Neo 3 has been teased by the company on Weibo several times now. It is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Now, new details of the handset have appeared online.

Unlike the iQOO 3, the Neo 3 is expected to support a higher, 120Hz refresh rate. iQOO’s General Manager took to Weibo to talk about the upcoming product. He said that the company has adopted a new concept of “3 + 2 flagship supreme package.”

The new concept was decoded by tipster Ice Universe. He shared a possible explanation on what “3 + 2” referring to. The “3” may relate to features like Snapdragon 865, 120Hz high refresh rate display and UFS 3.1 storage and “2” could refer to 4,500mAh and 44W fast charging.

There are no details on the launch of the phone. However, we are expecting it to be launched soon.

Source: Weibo 1, 2

