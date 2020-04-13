iQOO Neo 3
iQOO Neo 3 will be launching on April 23. However, the company is confirming its specifications one by one through teaser poster.

Today, iQOO took to Weibo to reveal some of the major highlights of its upcoming phone. As opposed to the rumored 120Hz refresh rate, the iQOO Neo 3 will feature a 144Hz display. As of now, on phones, it is only supported by the Nubia Red Magic 5G.

iQOO Neo 3

The teaser also confirms that the Neo 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Moreover, it will come equipped with a UFS 3.1 storage. As per past reports, its base model is tipped to sport 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Rumored specifications include an LCD panel, a punch-hole display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, we expect more features to be revealed as we head towards the launch.

Source: Weibo

