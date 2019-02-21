IQOO monster phone announcement set for March 1

We first heard of IQOO, a sub-brand of vivo, last week. We knew a phone was coming, but initial reports were hinting towards a foldable smartphone. That was later debunked when the phone was actually shown, with little to no details being made public. We know to expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip inside it, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 6th-generation in-display fingerprint scanner (which directly hints at an AMOLED screen), triple-camera setup, and 44W fast-charging, Those are really high-end specs.

More recently, however, the below teaser image was posted on Weibo. It is teasing an IQOO monster phone coming March 1, and the text is pretty self-explanatory: “monster inside”. Other reports mention the possibility of a 4,000mAh battery, which, together with the aforementioned internals, paint a pretty impressive image. We’re either looking at a premium flagship smartphone, or one aimed at gamers. Also, it could be both. We’ll keep you posted.