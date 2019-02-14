Android

iQOO folding smartphone may have been leaked

Contents

Concept renders have not gotten us far when it comes to actual products, but they’re all we have to go on for the moment when it comes to vivo’s upstart sub-brand, iQOO.

Social accounts were officially launched just this week, but we haven’t seen anything closely resembling a phone just yet — just a promise that it will deliver to “the most discerning and demanding demographic with the highest expectations of mobile phone performance.”

Does that mean a foldable phone? A Weibo tech blogger has posted renders of an iQOO foldable device — which has the same cityscape background that appears on every piece of media the company has touched so far, so be skeptical — along with one photo of a TV in a conference room display one of the renders.

Stay curious and stay tuned. We’ll have to see where the brand goes.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
GSMArena
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, foldables, IQOO, Leaks, News, Renders, Rumors, , Vivo
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.