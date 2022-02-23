We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Phones

iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 SE debut internationally

By Sanuj Bhatia February 23, 2022, 4:40 am
IQOO 9 Source: IQOO
CONTENTS CLOSE

IQOO announced the IQOO 9 series back in January of this year. Up until now, the smartphone series from Vivo's sub-brand was available only in China. But, today, IQOO 9 series is making its international debut. The company has also partnered with BMW M Motorsport to launch the 'Legend edition' of the IQOO 9 and 9 Pro. Here's everything you need to know!

Starting right off the bat, the IQOO 9 series features flagship-grade specs at an affordable price tag. The smartphone series contains three models: IQOO 9, IQOO 9 Pro, and IQOO 9 SE. The Pro model is the company's top-end flagship smartphone. IQOO 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 whereas the 9 and 9 SE are powered by Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 888, respectively.

The specs difference is evident all across the board. Here are the official specs of IQOO 9 Pro, 9, and 9 SE:

Category IQOO 9 Pro IQOO 9 IQOO 9 SE
Display 6.78-inch, AMOLED, WQHD, LTPO 2.0, 1-120Hz 6.56-inch, 120Hz, 10-bit AMOLED, FHD+ 6.56-inch, 120Hz, 10-bit AMOLED, FHD+
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Memory 8/12GB 8/12GB 8/12GB
Storage 256GB 128/256GB 128/256GB
Expandable Storage No No No
Rear Camera 1 50MP Samsung GN5 48MP 48MP
Rear Camera 2 50MP 150° Fisheye Wide Angle 13MP Super wide-angle camera 13MP wide-angle
Rear Camera 3 16MP Telephoto/Portrait 13MP Portrait 2MP monochrome
Front Camera 16MP 16MP 16MP
Operating System Android 12 Android 12 Android 12
Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2
Headphone Jack No No No
Battery 4,700 mAh 4,350 mAh 4,500 mAh
Charging (Wired) 120W 120W 66W
Charging (Wireless) 50W Nil Nil
Dimensions 164.81 x 75.2 x 8.83 mm 159.06 x 75.14 x 8.63 mm NA
Weight 204.3g 199g NA
Colors Legend, Dark Cruise Legend, Alpha, Phoenix Space Fusion, Sunset Sierra
Starting Price ~$870 ~$580 ~$450
IQOO 9 Source: IQOO

IQOO has partnered with BMW M Motorsport for the 'Legend' versions of the IQOO 9 and 9 Pro smartphones. The Legend version devices feature some of the design elements that are inspired by the racetrack. It comes in white color with three 'iconic' rally stripes running down the back of the smartphone. The strips are in, of course, the colors of the BMW M Motorsport logo: blue, purple, and red. The company says the BMW M Motorsport edition IQOO 9 smartphones bring a sense of speed to the user and pay homage to the brands’ dedication to ultra-fast technology and pursuit for excellence.

IQOO 9: Pricing and Availability

IQOO 9 Source: IQOO

For now, IQOO 9 series is available only in India. The smartphones are available for pre-orders (IQOO 9 and 9 Pro) from today, i.e., February 23. The phones will be available on open sale from March 2, 2022. Here's the pricing for IQOO 9 series in India:

Variant IQOO 9 Pro IQOO 9 IQOO 9 SE
8GB/128GB - Rs. 42,990 Rs. 33,990
8GB/256GB Rs. 64,990 - -
12GB/256GB Rs. 69,990 Rs. 46,990 Rs. 37,990

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

Galaxy S22 series demand at an 'all-time high'

Samsung says that the demand for Galaxy S22 series is very high and it has exceeded the company's expectations. You may want to place an order as soon as possible as shipping dates are slipping to April end.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 19, 2022, 4:00 am
Accessories

These are the best colorful Galaxy S22 Plus cases

We included some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus colorful cases that we could find on Amazon. Our list includes hardshell, silicone, rugged, slim, and lightweight cases with precise cutouts. Check it out!

By Roland Udvarlaki February 19, 2022, 12:00 am