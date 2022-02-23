iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 SE debut internationally

IQOO announced the IQOO 9 series back in January of this year. Up until now, the smartphone series from Vivo's sub-brand was available only in China. But, today, IQOO 9 series is making its international debut. The company has also partnered with BMW M Motorsport to launch the 'Legend edition' of the IQOO 9 and 9 Pro. Here's everything you need to know!

Starting right off the bat, the IQOO 9 series features flagship-grade specs at an affordable price tag. The smartphone series contains three models: IQOO 9, IQOO 9 Pro, and IQOO 9 SE. The Pro model is the company's top-end flagship smartphone. IQOO 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 whereas the 9 and 9 SE are powered by Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 888, respectively.

The specs difference is evident all across the board. Here are the official specs of IQOO 9 Pro, 9, and 9 SE:

Category IQOO 9 Pro IQOO 9 IQOO 9 SE Display 6.78-inch, AMOLED, WQHD, LTPO 2.0, 1-120Hz 6.56-inch, 120Hz, 10-bit AMOLED, FHD+ 6.56-inch, 120Hz, 10-bit AMOLED, FHD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory 8/12GB 8/12GB 8/12GB Storage 256GB 128/256GB 128/256GB Expandable Storage No No No Rear Camera 1 50MP Samsung GN5 48MP 48MP Rear Camera 2 50MP 150° Fisheye Wide Angle 13MP Super wide-angle camera 13MP wide-angle Rear Camera 3 16MP Telephoto/Portrait 13MP Portrait 2MP monochrome Front Camera 16MP 16MP 16MP Operating System Android 12 Android 12 Android 12 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 Headphone Jack No No No Battery 4,700 mAh 4,350 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging (Wired) 120W 120W 66W Charging (Wireless) 50W Nil Nil Dimensions 164.81 x 75.2 x 8.83 mm 159.06 x 75.14 x 8.63 mm NA Weight 204.3g 199g NA Colors Legend, Dark Cruise Legend, Alpha, Phoenix Space Fusion, Sunset Sierra Starting Price ~$870 ~$580 ~$450

IQOO has partnered with BMW M Motorsport for the 'Legend' versions of the IQOO 9 and 9 Pro smartphones. The Legend version devices feature some of the design elements that are inspired by the racetrack. It comes in white color with three 'iconic' rally stripes running down the back of the smartphone. The strips are in, of course, the colors of the BMW M Motorsport logo: blue, purple, and red. The company says the BMW M Motorsport edition IQOO 9 smartphones bring a sense of speed to the user and pay homage to the brands’ dedication to ultra-fast technology and pursuit for excellence.

IQOO 9: Pricing and Availability

For now, IQOO 9 series is available only in India. The smartphones are available for pre-orders (IQOO 9 and 9 Pro) from today, i.e., February 23. The phones will be available on open sale from March 2, 2022. Here's the pricing for IQOO 9 series in India: