iQOO 7 has been confirmed by the company to launch soon. While it hasn’t announced a launch date yet, it has released a teaser poster revealing design details of the upcoming flagship. The teaser confirms some of the specifications of the smartphone. The iQOO 7 will sport a triple rear camera setup. Moreover, the poster hints that a BMW Special Edition could also tag along. Plus, the iQOO 7 will be the official gaming machine for the KPL Games (King Pro League) eSports event in China.

The latest development comes from Weibo where the company announced the arrival of its iQOO 7 in China. It will be the official gaming machine for the KPL Games, which is held in the autumn and spring seasons every year in the region. The poster also suggests that iQOO 7 will have three cameras at the back. These are arranged in a rectangular camera module where one camera lies above the other two sensors forming a triangular shape. Further, the company’s logo is placed right below the camera module alongside the flash. It comes with a three-colored striped finish at the back hints at a BMW Special Edition.

It could come in other finishes as well. The iQOO 7 is said to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. While other specifications of the smartphone are not known, the smartphone is likely to be a flagship. It will come as a successor to iQOO 5 series, which was launched in August 2020. For the unaware, the iQOO 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Therefore, we expect the upcoming iQOO 6 to have the Snapdragon 888 under the hood. While the company also launched the iQOO 5 Pro, there is no word on the iQOO 7 Pro moniker.