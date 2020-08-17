Iqoo 5 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

iQOO has launched its 5-series smartphones in China, which include the iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro. Both devices offer a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and bring LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage to the table.

The two iQOO phones differ in the optics department. While both of them sport a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, the tertiary sensor is different. The regular variant comes equipped with a 13MP depth sensor, whereas the Pro model features an 8MP periscope lens.

iQOO 5 Pro
iQQO 5iQOO 5 Pro
Display6.56″ FHD+ AMOLED (2376 x 1080)
19.8:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate
HDR10+		6.56″ FHD+ AMOLED (2376 x 1080)
19.8:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate
HDR10+
SoCSnapdragon 865Snapdragon 865
RAM8GB / 12GB LPDDR58GB / 12GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1256GB UFS 3.1
CamerasRear: 50MP, f/1.85
13MP, ultra-wide angle, f/2.2
13MP, depth sensor, f/2.46

Front: 16MP (f/2.45)		Rear: 50MP, f/1.85
13MP, ultra-wide angle, f/2.2
8MP, periscope, f/3.4,
5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom

Front: 16MP (f/2.45)
Battery4500mAh with 55W fast charging4000mAh 120W fast charging
OSiQOO UI 1.5 based on Android 10iQOO UI 1.5 based on Android 10

The devices will be available for the following prices in China:

  • iQOO 5:
    • 8GB + 128GB: CNY 3998 (~ $576 / Rs 43,000)
    • 12GB + 128GB: CNY 4298 (~ $619 / Rs 6,250)
    • 12GB + 256GB: CNY 4598 (~ $662 / Rs 49,500)
  • iQOO 5 Pro:
    • 8GB + 256GB: CNY 4998 (~ $720 / Rs 53,750)
    • 12GB + 256GB: CNY 5498 (~ $792 / Rs 59,250)
You May Also Like
Samsung gives us one more Galaxy Unpacked teaser
Check out the latest trailer of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
Apple staring at camera lens supply shortage over quality issues for iPhone 12: Kuo
The launch schedule will remain unaffected as Apple will prioritize the supply from its second supplier which is not facing any lens quality issues.
Realme C11
Realme C11 will debut in Europe on August 26
Realme C11 was launched in Malaysia back in June and it debuted in India in…