iQOO has launched its 5-series smartphones in China, which include the iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro. Both devices offer a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and bring LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage to the table.

The two iQOO phones differ in the optics department. While both of them sport a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, the tertiary sensor is different. The regular variant comes equipped with a 13MP depth sensor, whereas the Pro model features an 8MP periscope lens.

iQOO 5 Pro

iQQO 5 iQOO 5 Pro Display 6.56″ FHD+ AMOLED (2376 x 1080)

19.8:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ 6.56″ FHD+ AMOLED (2376 x 1080)

19.8:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ SoC Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 256GB UFS 3.1 Cameras Rear: 50MP, f/1.85

13MP, ultra-wide angle, f/2.2

13MP, depth sensor, f/2.46



Front: 16MP (f/2.45) Rear: 50MP, f/1.85

13MP, ultra-wide angle, f/2.2

8MP, periscope, f/3.4,

5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom



Front: 16MP (f/2.45) Battery 4500mAh with 55W fast charging 4000mAh 120W fast charging OS iQOO UI 1.5 based on Android 10 iQOO UI 1.5 based on Android 10

The devices will be available for the following prices in China: