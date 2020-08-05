iQOO 5
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO 5 series on August 17. The company has started teasing features of the phone ahead of the launch. The upcoming phone will come equipped with ultra-fast 120W charging technology. Now, iQOO took to Weibo to claim that the iQOO 5 will be the first commercially smartphone with support for 120W rapid charging.

Further, the company says the tech will take only 5 minutes to charge iQOO 5’s battery to 50 percent capacity. It can be fully charged in 15 minutes. For reference, the iQOO 5 will have a dual-cell battery with industry-first 6C cell, each one of 2,000mAh.

The upcoming phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC. It could come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It might feature an AMOLED display with a punch-hole design and curved edge.

Via: Gizmochina

You May Also Like
Discord brings AI-driven noise suppression tech to its mobile app
The noise suppression tech works best in a space with a lot of non-human voice background noise and can be enabled for both voice and video calls.
Pixel 5
Google’s Pixel 4a 5G is coming this fall at $499, Pixel 5 will tag along too
Both the phones will be 5G-ready and will be sold in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, UK and the US.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaks in all its glory
It could sport a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor.