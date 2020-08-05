iQOO 5
iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO 5 series on August 17. The company has started teasing features of the phone ahead of the launch. The upcoming phone will come equipped with ultra-fast 120W charging technology. Now, iQOO took to Weibo to claim that the iQOO 5 will be the first commercially smartphone with support for 120W rapid charging.

Further, the company says the tech will take only 5 minutes to charge iQOO 5’s battery to 50 percent capacity. It can be fully charged in 15 minutes. For reference, the iQOO 5 will have a dual-cell battery with industry-first 6C cell, each one of 2,000mAh.

The upcoming phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC. It could come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It might feature an AMOLED display with a punch-hole design and curved edge.

Via: Gizmochina

