iQOO 3 was launched back in February and it looks like the brand is prepping to launch a Pro variant of the same. A tipster claims that iQOO 3 Pro is in works and has revealed some of its specifications with price. However, we advice you to take the information with a pinch of salt.

According to a tipster on Weibo, the iQOO 3 Pro could feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. It is said to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Further, the phone is claimed to come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is tipped to run Android 10 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

As for the optics, the iQOO 3 Pro is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup. It may include a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP sensor, an ultra-wide angle lens and a 13MP sensor. Selfies could be taken care by a 16MP shooter. The post goes on to highlight that the upcoming iQOO phone will start at CNY 3,998 (~Rs 43,000) in China for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

Source: Weibo

