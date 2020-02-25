Author
Tags

As expected, since we already knew the launch would happen today — and even the Indian market pricing — vivo sub-brand IQOO (short for “I Quest On and On”) officially announced the IQOO 3.

The phone is 5G-capable thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip, which also makes it a fast-performing flagship device, when paired with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 Flash Storage, in configurations of up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the front, there is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and the side features two pressure sensitive areas called “Monster Touch” buttons, allowing users, according to the company, to “perform multi-finger operations during gameplay, and offer better grip and comfort”.

The quad-camera system on the back consists of a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with 20X digital zoom, a 13MP super-wide macro lens, and a 2MP bokeh lens.

Powering everything is a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W SUPER FlashCharge technology.

Pricing and availability will be shared at a later date.

You May Also Like

Samsung begins mass production of fastest mobile memory

Samsung is starting to mass produce DDR5 DRAM that is potentially the world’s fastest memory to be used in smartphones and mobile devices.

Planet Computers Cosmo Communicator can now dual boot Android and Linux

Promised to deliver multi-boot function, the Cosmo Communicator is now finally able to dual boot Android and Linux.

Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 8 Pro LEAKED: This Seems FAMILIAR?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible leaks of the OnePlus 8 Pro, new Macs without an Intel processor and more