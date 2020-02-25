As expected, since we already knew the launch would happen today — and even the Indian market pricing — vivo sub-brand IQOO (short for “I Quest On and On”) officially announced the IQOO 3.

The phone is 5G-capable thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip, which also makes it a fast-performing flagship device, when paired with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 Flash Storage, in configurations of up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the front, there is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and the side features two pressure sensitive areas called “Monster Touch” buttons, allowing users, according to the company, to “perform multi-finger operations during gameplay, and offer better grip and comfort”.

The quad-camera system on the back consists of a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with 20X digital zoom, a 13MP super-wide macro lens, and a 2MP bokeh lens.

Powering everything is a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W SUPER FlashCharge technology.

Pricing and availability will be shared at a later date.