iQOO 3 was launched back in February. While phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, it has a 4G variant, which was priced at Rs 38,990. Now, the device has received a price cut making it the cheapest SD 865 SoC-powered device in India.

The iQOO 3 4G 8GB + 128GB variant is down from Rs 38,990 to Rs 34,990. The 8GB + 256GB (4G) variant will now sell for Rs 37,990 instead of Rs 41,990. Last, but not the least, the 5G model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage costs Rs 44,990, instead of Rs 46,990.

It will be made available as soon as ecommerce commence delivery of smartphones in the country.

The phone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and the side features two pressure sensitive areas called “Monster Touch” buttons. IT consists of a quad rear camera setup a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with 20X digital zoom, a 13MP super-wide macro lens, and a 2MP bokeh lens.