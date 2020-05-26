After teasing the device for a week, iQOO has officially introduced the iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition. It comes with a Transformers logo on the back and iQOO branding with gold accents.

It features a kevlar matte texture at the back (glass). The device sports an orange power key and comes equipped with Transformers theme out of the box. It features the same specifications as the regular iQOO 3 5G.

The new box contents include:

iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition

Transformers-themed Accessories 55W Super FlashCharge Power Adaptor USB Type-C cable Hard case

Gifts iQOO Earphones Transformers Bumblebee Action Figure



It costs 3498 yuan (~ US$ 490 / Rs 37,100) for the 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage version. The limited edition device is already available for order in China with sales starting from June 1.

Source: Weibo