iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition was recently announced by the company. Now, it has revealed the price of the device.

The limited edition phone will come in a single 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will cost 3,998 Yuan ($561) and is already up for pre-order on Jingdong. It will go on sale starting June 1.

The iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition comes with kevlar matte texture at the back (glass). It has a gold accent on the sides and camera bump. Moreover, it features the classic ‘Autobots logo’ imprinted on the rear panel.

It sports an orange power key. The device comes with Transformers theme out of the box. It features the same specifications as the regular iQOO 3 5G.

The new box contents include:

iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition

Transformers-themed Accessories 55W Super FlashCharge Power Adaptor USB Type-C cable Hard case

Gifts iQOO Earphones Transformers Bumblebee Action Figure



Via: Gizmochina