Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is debuting in the Indian market with the launch of iQOO 3 5G. The handset will be launched on February 25. However, the company has shared several key features and specs of the device ahead of the event.

A new report claims that iQOO 3 5G will be priced under Rs 45,000 (~$629) in India. In contrast, the 4G variant may cost around Rs 35,000 (~$489). It is worth noting that Director of iQOO India, Gagan Arora has confirmed that both 4G and 5G variants will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

It's the latest only. iQOO 3 will in 2 variants -4G and 5G and you have received the 4G variant. By the way, both variants have Snapdragon 865! — Gagan Arora (@gagan_arora1) February 19, 2020

The iQOO 3 5G will feature a 120Hz 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display with a punch-hole screen. Further, it could come in three RAM variants: 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. It will arrive with the latest UFS 3.1 storage technology.

The upcoming handset will run Android 10 out of the box. Moreover, it is tipped to sport a 48MP primary lens in the quad rear camera setup.

Source: 91Mobiles