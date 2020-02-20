Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is debuting in the Indian market with the launch of iQOO 3 5G. The handset will be launched on February 25. However, the company has shared several key features and specs of the device ahead of the event.
A new report claims that iQOO 3 5G will be priced under Rs 45,000 (~$629) in India. In contrast, the 4G variant may cost around Rs 35,000 (~$489). It is worth noting that Director of iQOO India, Gagan Arora has confirmed that both 4G and 5G variants will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.
The iQOO 3 5G will feature a 120Hz 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display with a punch-hole screen. Further, it could come in three RAM variants: 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. It will arrive with the latest UFS 3.1 storage technology.
The upcoming handset will run Android 10 out of the box. Moreover, it is tipped to sport a 48MP primary lens in the quad rear camera setup.
Source: 91Mobiles