iQOO 3 5G
Author
Tags

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is debuting in the Indian market with the launch of iQOO 3 5G. The handset will be launched on February 25. However, the company has shared several key features and specs of the device ahead of the event.

A new report claims that iQOO 3 5G will be priced under Rs 45,000 (~$629) in India. In contrast, the 4G variant may cost around Rs 35,000 (~$489). It is worth noting that Director of iQOO India, Gagan Arora has confirmed that both 4G and 5G variants will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The iQOO 3 5G will feature a 120Hz 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display with a punch-hole screen. Further, it could come in three RAM variants: 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. It will arrive with the latest UFS 3.1 storage technology.

The upcoming handset will run Android 10 out of the box. Moreover, it is tipped to sport a 48MP primary lens in the quad rear camera setup.

Source: 91Mobiles

You May Also Like
Android 11

Pocketnow Daily: Android 11 Developer Preview: Good Enough?(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the release of Android 11 Developer Preview, an alleged video of the iPhone 9 and more
Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G will sport a 32MP dual selfie camera setup

It will be launched in India on February 24.
nubia Red Magic 3

Two variants of the Nubia Red Magic 5G spotted on Geekbench

Nubia Red Magic 5G will run Redmagic OS version 3.0 based on Android 10.