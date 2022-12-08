Here's everything you need to know about the all-new IQOO 11: specifications, price, features, and more!

Following weeks of leaks and teasers, IQOO officially introduced the IQOO 11 smartphone today. Powered by the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the IQOO 11 goes against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S22, iPhone 14 Pro, Google Pixel 7, and the upcoming 2023 flagship smartphones. With the latest flagship chipset and high-end specs, the IQOO 11 is the perfect Android device for those looking for a new smartphone. Here's everything you need to know about the IQOO 11.

Price & Availability

iQOO 11 will be available for purchase in Indonesia and Malaysia from December 8, 2022, and in Thailand from December 15, 2022. The device will launch in India on January 10, 2023, and will be available for purchase starting on January 13, 2023.

The exact pricing of the IQOO 11 will be announced at a later date. We’ll update this article accordingly to include additional information.

Technical Specifications

Category IQOO 11 Display 6.78-inch, LTPO 3.0 Fluid AMOLED Display Features 1440 x 3200-pixel resolution

144Hz refresh rate

10-bit color depth

1800 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory & Storage Memory: 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X)

16GB RAM (LPDDR5X) Storage: 256GB (UFS 4.0)

256GB (UFS 4.0) No SD Card Slot Rear Cameras Primary: 50 MP wide, f/1.88, OIS, HDR, AF

Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2, 1.12 µm

Telephoto: 13 MP, f/2.46, AF, 2x optical zoom Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.45 Security Face Unlock, Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C, No 3.5mm Headphone Jack IP IP68 Battery 5,000 mAh Wired Charging 120W Operating System Funtouch OS 13 (based on Android 13) Colors Legend, Alpha Size and Weight Legend: 164.86 x 77.07 x 8.72 mm, 205g

Alpha: 164.86 x 77.07 x 8.40 mm, 208g Build Legend Fiberglass and vegan leather

Alpha AG glass front and back

Starting Price N/A

Design

The design of the IQOO 11 is similar to that of previous smartphones from IQOO, featuring a rectangular camera module in the top left corner, curved edges, and a flat display. The IQOO 11 is offered in two variants, Legend and Alpha, like previous smartphones. The Alpha variant offers a more traditional feel with an AG Glass front and back.

On the other hand, the Legend variant of the IQOO 11 features a fiberglass and vegan leather back, with tri-color "Clous de Paris" stripes that are commonly found on high-end watches. IQOO says the new fiberglass material adds strength and durability to protect the organo-silicone from accidental damage while also making the phone thinner and more comfortable to hold.

Display

Shifting our focus to the front, the IQOO 11 features a 6.78-inch third-generation LTPO 3.0 E6 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The display supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz, allowing the smartphone to adjust between 144Hz, 120 Hz, 90 Hz, and 60 Hz depending on the type of content being consumed to save battery life. IQOO 11 also includes a color accuracy algorithm that ensures accurate colors across the operating system. The company also adds that the LTPO 3.0 should improve the display experience, all while reducing power consumption.

Compared to its predecessor, the IQOO 11 also offers a higher peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The higher peak brightness should make the device more useful in direct sunlight, and the viewing angles in bright environments should also improve. The display also features a hole-punch cutout at the top center, which houses the smartphone's 16MP selfie camera, but more on that later.

Processor

As confirmed earlier, the IQOO 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Qualcomm recently introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and it offers a lot of upgrades over the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The 4nm node process-based chipset offers up to 3.2GHz CPU speeds, hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, Wi-Fi 7, AI improvements, and a lot more. Coupled with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, the IQOO 11 is one of the fastest Android smartphones on the planet right now.

iQOO 11 comes equipped with Vivo's V2 chip, further improving the gaming performance of the device. This intelligent display chip boosts frame rate and reduces power consumption for an overall better gaming experience. The IQOO 11 is also equipped with a Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System to keep the engine running cool. Finally, it's also worth noting that the IQOO 11 runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

Camera

Now on to the camera system of the IQOO 11, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. This setup includes a 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary camera with OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera angle lens with 116-degree FoV, and a 13 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Thanks to the new ISP of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and IQOO's optimizations, the IQOO 11 offers a much-improved camera experience.

The IQOO 11 has been optimized for low-light and night photography, according to IQOO. Moreover, it supports 4K Super Night Video and Zero-Shutter-Lag. To learn more about the image quality and camera performance, make sure you check out our review of the IQOO 11 on both Pocketnow's YouTube Channel and website.

Battery

The IQOO 11 features a 5,000 mAh battery. While the smartphone does not support wireless charging, IQOO has included support for its 120W FlashCharge fast charging. Thanks to the fast wired charging speed, IQOO says that the device can be fully charged from 0-100% in just under 20 minutes.

The IQOO 11 is a significant upgrade from its predecessor. With its LTPO 3.0 display, 50MP primary camera sensor, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it is poised to be a strong competitor in the upcoming market of flagship Android smartphones. What are your thoughts on the IQOO 11? Let us know in the comments section below!