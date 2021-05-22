For Apple, 2021 appears to be a big one in terms of product evolution. The iPad Pro got a desktop-grade M1 chip (5G, Thunderbolt port, and mini-LED display too), the MacBook line is getting a redesign, an Apple-branded object tracker finally became a reality, and plenty of impressive changes are planned for the iPhone 13. And did I mention that an AirPods update is also likely to make its debut? Well, it appears that a new iPod Touch will also be introduced this year, and we might have an idea what it looks like.

MacRumors contributor Steve Moser has tweeted that an iPod Touch refresh will be launched in the fall season, noting that it will arrive just in time to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPod family. More importantly, Moser has shared alleged renders of the upcoming Apple device. If these renders are actually close to the real deal, we’re looking at a major redesign that again shows Apple’s rediscovered love for sharp lines and flat edges.

The alleged iPod Touch renders show a device with a unibody metallic build with flat sides, just like the iPhone 12. There’s a single camera at the back that protrudes slightly, and looks almost identical to the design approach that Apple followed for its latest iPad Air. Things change radically on the front though.

In November 2020, Apple added ‘iPod touch’ to their Apple Music PR blurb. Well now we know why. This Fall Apple is planning to release the next version of the iPod touch. Thanks to @AppleLe257 for sourcing info & @Apple_Tomorrow for the renders! pic.twitter.com/ImQQj3hxDc — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 21, 2021

To start, there are uniform bezels on all sides, just like the iPad Pro. The selfie camera sits at the top, sitting like a circular dot in a sea of bezels. Interestingly, we don’t see a Touch ID button or Face ID hardware. Is Apple going with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on this one, just like the iPad Air? Or, are we going to see an in-display Touch ID? Well, there is no clarity on how authentication will be handled on the upcoming iPod Touch.

I also had a chance to work with @RendersbyIan on the new iPod touch renders. The new iPod touch will arrive in time for the iPod’s 20th anniversary. These look great! What do think? Thanks for the info @AppleLe257 pic.twitter.com/BzV4v4sOsh — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 21, 2021

It is, however, interesting to see the iPod Touch rocking a wide color palette – assuming the renders are even close to being accurate. Apple has lately been quite generous with color options for its products – just take a look at the new M1 iMac – so it won’t be surprising to see the iPod Touch clad in some bright shades too. However, process these renders with a heavy dose of skepticism, as the source says they haven’t been independently verified.