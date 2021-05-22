ipod touch renders
Image: Twitter / @AppleTomorrow

For Apple, 2021 appears to be a big one in terms of product evolution. The iPad Pro got a desktop-grade M1 chip (5G, Thunderbolt port, and mini-LED display too), the MacBook line is getting a redesign, an  Apple-branded object tracker finally became a reality, and plenty of impressive changes are planned for the iPhone 13. And did I mention that an AirPods update is also likely to make its debut? Well, it appears that a new iPod Touch will also be introduced this year, and we might have an idea what it looks like.

MacRumors contributor Steve Moser has tweeted that an iPod Touch refresh will be launched in the fall season, noting that it will arrive just in time to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPod family. More importantly, Moser has shared alleged renders of the upcoming Apple device. If these renders are actually close to the real deal, we’re looking at a major redesign that again shows Apple’s rediscovered love for sharp lines and flat edges.

ipod touch renders inline
Image: Twitter / @AppleTtomorrow

The alleged iPod Touch renders show a device with a unibody metallic build with flat sides, just like the iPhone 12. There’s a single camera at the back that protrudes slightly, and looks almost identical to the design approach that Apple followed for its latest iPad Air. Things change radically on the front though.

To start, there are uniform bezels on all sides, just like the iPad Pro. The selfie camera sits at the top, sitting like a circular dot in a sea of bezels. Interestingly, we don’t see a Touch ID button or Face ID hardware. Is Apple going with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on this one, just like the iPad Air? Or, are we going to see an in-display Touch ID? Well, there is no clarity on how authentication will be handled on the upcoming iPod Touch.

It is, however, interesting to see the iPod Touch rocking a wide color palette – assuming the renders are even close to being accurate. Apple has lately been quite generous with color options for its products – just take a look at the new M1 iMac – so it won’t be surprising to see the iPod Touch clad in some bright shades too. However, process these renders with a heavy dose of skepticism, as the source says they haven’t been independently verified.

View iPad Air (2020) on Amazon
 View MacBook Air M1 on Amazon



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
Amazon Echo Show 10
Amazon Echo Show 10: when the best smart speaker is too smart? (video)
The Amazon Echo Show 10 is the best smart display I’ve used and tested, with some cool features, but it’s hard to recommend for the price.
matter google smart home
Google is developing Matter protocol to make smart home devices smarter
Google says it will add Matter support to Android and Nest-branded smart home devices, and is also creating a help database too.
Amazon Echo Show launch: something for everyone. Seriously!
Amazon has recently announced a refresh to some of its Amazon Echo Show devices, which includes a new option for the kids