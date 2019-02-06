Android

iPhones with AT&T 5GE? Galaxy S10 Plus Pearl White & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, the AT&T 5GE symbol has started to rollout in iPhones with the iOS 12.2 beta. T-Mobile is committed to freeze prices for three years once they merge with Sprint. Evan Blass just posted a picture of the Galaxy S10 Plus in a beautiful Pearl White color variant. The Moto Z4 Play will reportedly bring a single 48MP camera from Huawei’s provider. We end today’s show with Apple’s refurbished iPhone X deals.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
AT&T’s rebrand of 4G LTE to ‘5G E’ appears in iOS 12.2 beta
T-Mobile promises 3-year price freeze if it can merge with Sprint
Pearl White Galaxy S10 shows off triple camera in real-life photo
Moto Z4 Play single camera will use 48MP sensor, but not from Sony or Samsung
Refurbished iPhone X on sale at Apple from $769

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
5G, Apple, AT&T, iPhone X, LTE, Moto Z4 Play, Pocketnow Daily, Samsung Galaxy S10, T-Mobile, Video
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!