On Pocketnow Daily, the AT&T 5GE symbol has started to rollout in iPhones with the iOS 12.2 beta. T-Mobile is committed to freeze prices for three years once they merge with Sprint. Evan Blass just posted a picture of the Galaxy S10 Plus in a beautiful Pearl White color variant. The Moto Z4 Play will reportedly bring a single 48MP camera from Huawei’s provider. We end today’s show with Apple’s refurbished iPhone X deals.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– AT&T’s rebrand of 4G LTE to ‘5G E’ appears in iOS 12.2 beta

– T-Mobile promises 3-year price freeze if it can merge with Sprint

– Pearl White Galaxy S10 shows off triple camera in real-life photo

– Moto Z4 Play single camera will use 48MP sensor, but not from Sony or Samsung

– Refurbished iPhone X on sale at Apple from $769