The smartphone world believes that we may soon get 5G enabled iPhones. These may arrive later this year, as the iPhone 12 line up. However, some analysts believe that these devices would only be Sub-6GHz compatible.

Some time ago, we got rumors suggesting that Apple was working to develop its own custom 5G antennas that would allow future iPhones to work on both sub-6 and mmWave 5G networks. However, analyst Jeff Pu from GF Securities recently wrote a note where he suggests that this antenna is draining more battery than what was expected. “Apart from the epidemic, the power consumption of the AiP module may also affect the launch schedule of the mmWave version.”

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and Thomas O’Malley also mentioned that recent data points suggest that Apple may not launch iPhones with mmWave support in 2020. This information was also shared by Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini who believes that iPhones with mmWave support could arrive until January 2021. Ming-Chi Kuo was the first to predict that the iPhone 12 could arrive with support for both 5G networks, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic came to interfere with the way things used to roll.

Source MacRumors