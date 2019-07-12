iPhones made in India to hit shelves next month, sources claim

The iPhone Xr and the iPhone Xs, assembled in India by Foxconn at the local plant, are likely to hit the Indian market sometime next month, according to unnamed sources cited by Reuters. By assembling these iPhones at the Indian Foxconn plant, Apple could lower the prices of its iPhones and make them competitive on the world’s second-biggest smartphone market.

Some approvals are still pending, but once the paperwork is ready, these iPhone models will be a lot cheaper than those imported, due to duties an taxes applied to fully assembled devices that enter the country.

While the Apple iPhone is a popular smartphone in India, due to high prices, Apple only has one percent of the smartphone market, losing ground to competitors like OnePlus. Apple and Foxconn did not comment on the matter at the time of this post.