It’s always interesting to see consumer data reports The latest one from Flurry Analytics focuses on the top ten smartphone models activated on Christmas Day 2020 in the United States, where iPhones were far superior to Android devices.

Christmas is a special celebration for many, and it’s also a great day for new smartphone activations. The latest report analyzed new activations during this event, and it shows that the iPhone 11 is the most popular device among consumers. Last year’s entry-level iPhone received five percent more love than its closest competitor.

This report measured device activations during the time period between December 18 and December 24, and it leaves the iPhone XR in second place, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max in the third spot. What’s more impressive is that nine of the ten devices featured in this report are iPhone models, leaving the tenth spot for the only Android device, which turned out to be the LG K30.

The latest iPhone 12 lineup took three spots, with the vanilla iPhone 12 following the 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro taking the sixth spot, which leaves the 12 mini out of the top ten. Still, we see the iPhone 8 and the 8 Plus taking the ninth and eighth spot, respectively. Flurry believes that the success of older models is because American consumers were more price-sensitive this holiday season.

However, Flurry Analytics also notes a 23 percent year-on-year smartphone activation drop, which is mainly because of the hardships and limitations 2020, and the ongoing pandemic has brought upon us.

“As you can see, activations this year are down 23% year-over-year, likely due to the financial hardships caused by COVID-19. Another possibility is that because Americans were encouraged to stay home and limit family gatherings, smartphone gift giving could be more spread out across the days before and after Christmas.”

Source Flurry

Via MacRumors